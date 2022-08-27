Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries

Ukraine Official Says Russia Fired On Cities Near Nuclear Power Plant

Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as authorities in Ukraine said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Authorities were distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems depending on the amount a person absorbs.