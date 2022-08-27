Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries

An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries.
The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle.
Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:
"Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North student from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident Thursday morning. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his friends and family at this unimaginable time. As an organization that works each day toward the well-being of youth, we are profoundly saddened when the life of one of our own is cut short."
