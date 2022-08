Thursday, August 25th 2022, 5:29 pm

By: News 9

Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash

An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue.

According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a motorcycle traveling southbound.

The 17-year-old was transported to OU Health. The victim was taken into surgery.

Police said they are investigating the crash.