Kiwanis Club Of Moore Host 'Cars For Cures'

Friday, August 26th 2022, 6:10 pm

This Saturday, August 27, the parking lot at the Warren Theater in Moore will be full of classic cars, vendors, and food trucks all for a good cause.

Moore Kiwanis club has been in existence now for a little over five years and in that time the group has had a big impact in the City of Moore.

“We have programs in our high schools with our key club, colleges with CKI, we even have an Aktion Club which is Kiwanis for adults with developmental disabilities,” said Ron Motley with Kiwanis of Moore.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. they will host a big event that they call cars for cures.

“About three years ago, the Cars for Cures was born. It started with about fifty cars and probably about ten or maybe a handful of vendors,” said Motley.

This year they anticipate over 200 cars, plus over forty vendors and lots of food trucks, with proceeds from the event going to the Children’s Health Foundation.

“The Children’s Health Foundation supports research, education, and clinical care, through their support of the pediatric department at the Oklahoma health science center,” said Betty McCuistian, with the Children’s Health Foundation.

The foundation supports children in all 77 counties in the state regardless of their financial status or diagnosis. And events like cars for cures significantly help.

“Events like this are literally the backbone of our foundation, and partners like this are truly the beating heart of our organization,” said McCuistian.

“Last year we raised, we were able to give over twenty thousand dollars to the Children’s Health Foundation, and right now we’re on track to better that,” said Motley.

And everyone is invited out to see some pretty cool cars.

“We’ll have everything from classic cars to muscle cars, to contemporary cars, we had something that looked like a bat car last year,” said Motley.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the in the parking of the Warren Theater in Moore with lots of free family fun.

“We just want folks to come out and have fun, learn a little bit about the children’s health foundation, and learn a little bit about Kiwanis while we’re at it,” said Motley.

For information about the Cars for Cures event visit their website www.carsforcures.net



