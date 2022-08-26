Riversports OKC To Host Red Bull Rapids

Friday, August 26th 2022, 2:15 pm

By: News 9

Hundreds of rapid seekers will come together Saturday for the Red Bull Rapids at Riversport OKC.

The event kicks off at 12 p.m.

Over 33 teams created custom made paddle boats and will race down the rapids.

Creative themes will be on display from a variety of unique homemade boats and crafts.

Mike Knopp, executive director of Riversport OKC, said crafts must be entirely human powered and not weigh more than 175 pounds.

“This is going to be a major event. For the first time in 11 years, we're bringing the Red Bull Rapids event to OKC. It is going to be a lot of fun and with famous judges,” said Knopp.

The event is free and open to the public.