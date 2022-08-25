Former DOC Director Speaks Out On Coddington’s Behalf Ahead Of Execution

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 8:57 pm

An Oklahoma man is less than 24 hours from his execution. Governor Kevin Stitt denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington.

Former DOC Director Justin Jones, who was the head of the department from 2005-2013, told News 9 he has taken an extensive look into Coddington’s case.

He looked at his DOC records, clear misconduct records, his background, the crime, and circumstances.

He said based on the review and his 44 years of experience in criminal justice he came to the conclusion that the state should not execute him.

“I do respect the Governor’s position, but, if Coddington can’t get clemency then I certainly would not hold our any promise or hope that anyone would get clemency,” said Jones.

As a death row inmate, James Coddington faces his final hours on earth while faith leaders filled the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

“His sincereness and remorsefulness, he has proven that with his conduct over the years in corrections,” said Jones.

Advocates prayed in the Capitol before trying to speak with the governor. Asking his office to give him a petition with over 6,000 signatures they gathered in the last few days.

They hope he will reconsider his decision following the outcry from Oklahomans.

“It just breaks my heart to walk into his office to ask him not to kill somebody and then to see on the wall that this is his house, and he will serve the lord because this is my house too and i don’t feel like he is doing that,” said Ragan Franklin, who said she felt she needed to be at the demonstration against the death penalty.

Coddington is convicted of killing his co-worker 73-Year-Old Albert Hale at his home in Choctaw back in 1997 after Hale refused to give him money for drugs.

“Mr. Coddington picked up a hammer, and he bludgeoned Mr. Hale with it. A minimum of 3-4 times which fractured Mr. Hales skull in multiple spots,” said Caroline Hunt, the Assistant Attorney General during Coddington’s clemency hearing earlier this year.

The former DOC Director said the inmate had several positive comments from staff that work with him day in and day out.

“If you look at his records and if you look at the stellar comments that were made by the actual staff that work with him day in and day out it would be hard to fake the remorsefulness and it would be hard to fake the good conduct for over 14 years,” he said.

Jones added that if it wasn’t for his crime and the fact that he is on death row, he would hardly have ant security points.

“He could serve as a mentor to younger offenders coming in. Or hopefully be proactive in reducing the likelihood of somebody else committing a crime such as what he committed,” said Jones.

During his clemency hearing Coddington’s attorney said he is of service to prisoners and staff

“I think it’s all about forgiveness and it’s all about being the best human being you can be. I think Mr. Codington is trying to be the best he can be under the circumstances,” said the Former DOC Director.

News 9 did reach out to the Governor's office about the demonstration outside of his office Wednesday afternoon, his spokesperson said he would not be commenting.



