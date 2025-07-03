Oscar Mayer turkey bacon recalled over possible listeria contamination

Urgent: Nationwide recall of Oscar Mayer's turkey bacon due to possible listeria contamination. Check your pantry now—full list of affected product info.

By: CBS News

Kraft Heinz Foods Company, the parent company of Oscar Mayer, is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon due to potential listeria, a disease-causing bacteria, according to federal officials.

In an alert Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recalled products were produced April 24 through June 11 of this year and shipped to stores nationwide.

The recalled products include:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL"

With universal product code (UPC) "071871548601" printed on the packaging under the barcode "Use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "02 AUG 2025" Lot code "RS40"

Recalled Oscar Mayer product Courtesy of USDA

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL"

UPC "071871548748" "Use by" dates ranging "23 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025" Lot codes "RS19," "RS40" or "RS42"

Recalled Oscar Mayer product Courtesy of the USDA





48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL"

UPC "071871548793" "Use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025" Lot codes "RS19," "RS40" or "RS42"

Recalled Oscar Mayer product Courtesy of the USDA

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to date, but the agency warns eating contaminated food can cause listeriosis, a serious infection.

Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms to look out for include headaches, fevers, changes in your mental status, difficulty walking and even seizures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that people may also experience a stiff neck and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue.

Some people are also at higher risk of severe cases, including those who are pregnant, newborns, adults 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the recall alert noted. "Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider."