Norman Teacher Resigns Following Discrepancies With District Book Policy

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 5:16 pm

By: News 9

An English teacher at Norman Public Schools didn't return to class Wednesday after being reprimanded by her high school.

Summer Boismier resigned over the district’s policies related to state legislation that censors school reading material.

Boismier posted a QR code in her classroom that directed students toward a resource that provides digital access to books that may be banned.

News 9 reached out to Norman Public Schools for a statement.

"As educators, it is our goal to teach students to think critically, not tell them what to think," the NPS statement said, in part. "We addressed the issue and expected the teacher to return to class as normal Wednesday. Unfortunately, the teacher has resigned."