Monday, May 16th 2022, 4:20 pm

By: News 9

K-9 units from Midwest City police and Spencer police are looking for the suspect in a drive by shooting that happened in Spencer on Monday.

Police initially were searching for the suspect near the 4400 block of N Midwest Blvd in Spencer.

The suspect's vehicle was found in the 3300 block of Mocking Bird Lane in Midwest City.

Police have found no signs of the suspect.

This is a developing story.