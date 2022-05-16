Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:54 am

Red Cross To Open Resource Center In Seminole Following Damaging Storm

The Red Cross will open a resource center in Seminole Monday for those affected by May’s tornado. The EF-2 storm caused damage all over the community.

People affected in Seminole will be able to use the resource center starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. and it will stay open until 7 p.m.

That will be over at the Reynolds Wellness Center off Stother Avenue in Seminole.

Storm victims will need to bring proof of address.

The Red Cross is calling these resource centers "one-stop shops" where people can gather information about assistance from the Red Cross, other organizations as well as state and local relief.

This the second resource center the Red Cross will be holding.

This past weekend, the organization helped people in Muskogee who were affected by the flooding there earlier this month.

According to estimates from the Seminole City Manager, more than 500 homes were affected by the tornado.