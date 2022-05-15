×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Breaking News: Edmond Dentist Dead After Being Hit By Car While Riding Bike, According To OHP
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, May 14th 2022, 10:43 pm
By:
Justin Rudicel
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 14, 2022.
Saturday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 14, 2022.
Friday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Friday evening forecast for May 13, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Friday evening forecast for May 13, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma State Capitol Sees Abortion Rights Supporters Gather In Protest
Brittany Toolis
Activists gathered in protest of Oklahoma's recent abortion laws just last weekend and on Saturday, those same people joined a national movement. Some came out to fight for the cause for the second time in half a century. "I was in college at the time, and I protested," said activists Candy Morse and Linda Brooks.
Oklahoma State Capitol Sees Abortion Rights Supporters Gather In Protest
Brittany Toolis
Activists gathered in protest of Oklahoma's recent abortion laws just last weekend and on Saturday, those same people joined a national movement. Some came out to fight for the cause for the second time in half a century. "I was in college at the time, and I protested," said activists Candy Morse and Linda Brooks.
Dozens Killed In Fire At New Delhi Commercial Building
CBS News
At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured in a commercial building fire in the Indian capital on Friday. The fire started around 4:40 p.m. local time in the first floor of a four-story building that housed some shops and the office of a private company. Dozens of people were inside the building when the blaze started
Dozens Killed In Fire At New Delhi Commercial Building
CBS News
At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured in a commercial building fire in the Indian capital on Friday. The fire started around 4:40 p.m. local time in the first floor of a four-story building that housed some shops and the office of a private company. Dozens of people were inside the building when the blaze started
10 Dead, Suspect Arrested In Mass Shooting At Buffalo, N.Y., Supermarket
Associated Press
A gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities called “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he was arrested, authorities said.
10 Dead, Suspect Arrested In Mass Shooting At Buffalo, N.Y., Supermarket
Associated Press
A gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities called “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he was arrested, authorities said.
Owasso Rams Coach Larry Turner, Players React To 14th State Championship
News On 6
The Owasso Rams captured their first baseball state championship since 2015 on Saturday with a 7-3 win over Edmond Santa Fe.
Owasso Rams Coach Larry Turner, Players React To 14th State Championship
News On 6
The Owasso Rams captured their first baseball state championship since 2015 on Saturday with a 7-3 win over Edmond Santa Fe.
View More Stories
