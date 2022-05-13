Friday, May 13th 2022, 10:43 am

By: News 9

House Committee Plans To Meet With Several Groups In Swadley's Investigation

More details are being discovered about the multi-million dollar contract involving the State Tourism Department and Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen.

Related Story: ‘No Rhyme Or Reason’: Swadley’s Documents Examined At Special Committee’s First Meeting

Lawmakers heard testimony on the matter Friday.

The House investigation is looking into two parts of business, with the first being how the tourism department contract incentivized Swadley's to lose money and also how the restaurant chain spent taxpayer dollars.

The committee heard from Mike Jackson, the director of a legislative watchdog group known as LOFT.

He said Swadley's inflated costs for travel and restaurant equipment and that the state paid it all without verifying.

Dozens of invoices flagged showed Swadley's tacked on added fees as high as 30% or more, even though that was not covered in the contract

The contract was signed by a now former director of tourism.

Lawmakers compared it to handing state money out for no reason.

“If they would have just specifically had controls in place, it would have saved Oklahoma taxpayers $12.4 million,” said Mike Jackson, Director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency.

“Whoever was representing the state and signed that contract, like Jerry Winchester, that wasn't a benefit to the state and the taxpayers of Oklahoma,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez (R) – Special Committee Chair.

The House Committee now plans to meet with subcontractors, other state officials and whistleblowers.