Police Name Suspects Arrested In Connection With String Of SW OKC Armed Robberies

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 4:31 pm

Oklahoma City police released new information Thursday of a group of suspects involved in an armed robbery spree. Police said five suspects ranging in age from 15 to 22 were taken into custody.

Four of the arrested suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The fifth, a minor, was booked into the Berry House.

The group's crime spree came to a crashing end Wednesday morning inside a vacant apartment near Southwest 59th Avenue and May Avenue. Police said it all started at a Ramada Inn on South Meridian Avenue after a man called police claiming he was robbed.

“(He) claimed five people rushed into his apartment after a knock at the door,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sgt. Dillon Quirk said. “Robbed him of his belongings and fled in a white town car sedan.”

One hour later, another armed robbery call came in at an OnCue gas station near Interstate 240 and South May Avenue.

The victim told officers he was getting gas when a juvenile and Deshawn Elliot forced their way into his car. The victim said one of them had a gun and made him drive to an apartment complex next to the gas station. The suspects took the victim's wallet and got into a car with Alexis Delaney, Andriana Hall and Symone Henson.

“Officers were able to locate the white Town Car believed to be in both of these robberies in the area of Southwest 59th and May,” Quirk said. “A traffic stop was made on that vehicle. One person was taken into custody there.”

While officers had the suspect’s car stopped at a gas station, one of the passengers got behind the wheel and sped away. The driver ended up crashing into the apartment and several suspects took off on foot.

A K-9 was brought in and apprehended the suspects who got away.

Police said the investigation into the group's crime spree was far from over.

“I was given information there were another armed robbery in another jurisdiction that could be related and might have more victims within our own city,” Quirk said.

All five suspects now face robbery complaints.