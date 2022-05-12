Big 12 Softball Championship Begins At Hall Of Fame Stadium

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 9:29 am

The first round of games for the Big 12 Softball Championship begins today.

The first matchup is Iowa State vs. Baylor at noon.

Utility player and stand-out star from last postseason for the Oklahoma Sooners, Mackenzie Donihoo, will not be returning this season.

Coach Patty Gasso confirmed what has been speculated for some time now.

But after their 45-1 season, the Sooners are seeking another Big 12 Championship this weekend.

You could call it a run-rule season for the Sooners, but they have had to show others why they should remain on top.

For the Big 12 regular-season finale, Jocelyn Alo had to come through with a grand slam to put the Sooners back up against the Cowgirls.

This weekend, look out for freshman pitcher Jordyn Bahl, Alyssa Brito, and Grace Lyons.

But for Coach Gasso and the rest of the team, they’ll have a chance to relax today with a first-round bye.

Let’s talk about the OSU Cowgirls. They’re gearing up to play Thursday at 3 p.m., and they’ll be up against the seven seed.

They swept the Jayhawks in the regular season, and you should keep an eye on their co pitcher of the year Kelly Maxwell.

This championship is single elimination, so anything could happen.

If you plan to come out to the Hall of Fame Stadium, they have the clear bag policy and gates open one hour before the games begin.

Those who advance to the Women’s College World Series will be back at Hall of Fame Stadium in June for the national title.