By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma Coach Working To Grow Women's Football In The State

-

One Oklahoma coach is working to make the sport we all know and love more inclusive.

The founder of Strike League says girls should have a place in football as well, and he's working hard to make that come true.

News 9's Cameron Joiner spoke with Coach Ben Ezugha about the league and it's growth, at 6 p.m.