Del City Police Speak On Arrest Of Washington Man Accused Of Murdering His Wife

Police arrested a murder suspect in Del City, nearly 1,700 miles from the house where his wife was found dead.

The U.S. Marshals reached out to Del City police, saying they had information putting 68-year-old Brian Wilcox in the area of 15th and Sooner Road.

They believe he was on the run.

A little over two weeks ago and hundreds of miles away, firefighters in Kennewick, Washington responded to house engulfed in flames.

Inside, they found the body of Kathy Wilcox.

Initially, police say Brian Wilcox was spotted on video withdrawing money from the bank and taking off.

Del City police eventually found him in a Walmart parking lot.

Records show officers recovered five guns, and an estimated two thousand rounds of ammo from inside his vehicle.

“He said something to the effect that he was going to head back up there to turn himself in. He had just talked to his son, so he figured something like this was coming,” Michael Arterbury of Del City police said.

Police say he told his son the couple had been bickering when he shot his wife and set their home on fire.

Once in custody, he told officers "I messed up and I made a stupid mistake."

Police say as far as they know, Wilcox has no connections to Del City or Oklahoma.