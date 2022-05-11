Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 9:13 pm

Washington Man Arrested In Del City, Accused Of Murdering His Wife 1,700 Miles Away

A man accused of murdering his wife in Washington state was tracked down by U.S. Marshals all the way to Del City.

That's more than 1,700 miles from the scene of the crime.

Police said Brian Wilcox, 68, told his son, the couple had been bickering when he shot his wife, then set their home on fire,

On April 25, firefighters responded to a blaze at a Kennewick, Washington home. Inside, a gruesome discovery, the body of Kathy Wilcox.

Her husband Brian Wilcox is accused of shooting her in the head, then setting the house on fire with their dogs still inside.

Taking off in a blue vehicle, Brian was initially captured on video withdrawing money from his bank. Soon after, he turned up in Oklahoma.

“As far as we know he has no connections to Del City or the state of Oklahoma,” said Del City Police Officer Michael Arterbury.

U.S. Marshals contacted Del City police.

“They had information he was around the 15th and Sooner area, so they started hitting that area really hard,” said Arterbury.

Police found Brian in a Walmart parking lot.

“He said something to the effect that he was going to head back up there to turn himself in. He had just talked to his son, so he figured something like this was coming,” said Arterbury.

Records show inside his vehicle police recovered five guns, and an estimated 2,000 rounds of ammo.

Once in custody Brian told police, “I messed up and I made a stupid mistake."

“If they've gone to that level before they can probably go to that level again, so it's important to get them into custody so they can answer for what they've done,” said Arterbury.

Records show Brian called his son telling him he was truly sorry and asked for his forgiveness.



