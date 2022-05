Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 4:21 pm

By: News 9

Special Guest Gets A Big 'Thank You' From The News 9 Weather Team

A very special guest joined News 9 at 4 on Tuesday so the News 9 Weather Team could say thank you!

Oaklee gave David Payne some flowers last week, saying that his warning saved her life.

Thank you Oaklee for stopping by, we loved having you visit!