Monday, May 9th 2022, 9:14 am

State House Lawmakers To Hold First Hearing In Swadley's Investigation

House lawmakers will hold their first hearing this week as part of their investigation into Swadley's deal with the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

Related Story: State House Committee Serves First Subpoenas In Swadley's Investigation

Those being questioned Thursday will be the former Deputy Director of the tourism department and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services director.

While the questioning will happen at the capitol, the OSBI and the state auditor are also investigating.

All are looking into how a state contract with Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen came to be.

At the same time, the state is searching for a new business to take over the restaurant spaces at six different state parks.

Restaurants can submit their proposals, with the state adding, businesses that apply should be prepared to "afford daily operating expenses."

That's a change from the state's contract with Swadley's, where it paid for operating costs and monthly management fees.

Lieutenant Gov. Matt Pinnell is calling for structural change inside the tourism department.

At this time, the agency's director is able to approve contracts and budgets.

But Pinnell wants that power returned to the Tourism Commission, where he is one of eight members.