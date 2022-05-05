State House Committee Serves First Subpoenas In Swadley's Investigation

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 1:03 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

The state's House Special Investigative Committee is continuing its inquiry into a controversial state parks contract by issuing two subpoenas Thursday.

The subpoenas were issued to Office of Management and Enterprise Services director Steven Harpe and Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency director Mike Jackson to testify in the committee's first meeting.

The contract is centered around a $17 million deal between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Swadley's Bar-B-Que. A legislative oversight committee found Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen charged the state more than $16 million in the first 21 months of the contract.

House Speaker Charles McCall announced the formation of the committee April 28. The controversy led to state tourism and recreation director Jerry Winchester submitting his resignation to Governor Kevin Stitt one day later.

Related: Oklahoma Tourism Director Resigns Amid Swadley's Controversy

“Basic facts and finances are the focus of the committee’s first meeting," House Special Investigative Committee chairman Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said in a statement. "A refresher on LOFT’s findings and testimony from the executive budget agency about its observations will lay the foundation for the committee to begin digging deeper. Full cooperation from the subpoenaed parties is expected and appreciated.”

The first committee meeting is set for 11 a.m. next Thursday at the state capitol.