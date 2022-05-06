Police: 3 People In Custody As Manhunt Continues In Pottawatomie County

Friday, May 6th 2022, 5:47 pm

By: News 9

Shawnee police said they are in an active manhunt for a suspect involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon.

While it is not yet known why the police pursuit began, authorities said multiple departments were on scene where a vehicle crashed and multiple people fled the vehicle.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, four people fled on foot but three of them are currently in Shawnee police custody.

Deputies said the fourth suspect, who was also a passenger in the vehicle pursued by police, remains on the run at this time.

This is a developing story.



