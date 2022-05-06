BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise Exhibit Opens At OKC Zoo

Friday, May 6th 2022, 1:31 pm

The Oklahoma City Zoo has a new exhibit opening Saturday that does involve animals, but it may not be what you would expect.

BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise is an exhibit of life-sized wildlife sculptures constructed from over 2,000,000 toy building bricks.

It emphasizes the importance of protecting and conserving our world’s vanishing wildlife and wild places through innovation and creativity.

This is the first time the exhibit is appearing in Oklahoma.

The sculptures will be on display throughout the Oklahoma City Zoo's six-acre pollinator garden.

You won't just be awed by the designs, you will get to learn something too.

"Every animal sculpture has a sign that will tell you what animal you're looking at, as well as where they can be found in the wild," Events Manager, Jenna Dodson, said.

"It will also tell you how many bricks it took to build them and how long it took, plus a fun fact about each species," Dodson continued.

BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise is open to the public starting Saturday, May 7, through Sunday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Tickets can be bought on the Oklahoma City Zoo's website or at the entrance.

If you want more information you can click here.