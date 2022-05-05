Oklahoma Could Get Some Federal Assistance For Storm-Ravaged Areas

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 6:10 pm

The U.S. House of Representatives is not in session this week, meaning the state’s five representatives are in Oklahoma getting a firsthand and immediate look at the damage.

Seminole is in the fifth district, which is represented by Stephanie Bice.

“My team and I have been in contact with local elected officials, emergency management, as well as the utility companies, to ensure that anything that they need to get things coordinated is available to them,” Bice said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide any assistance from the federal level that is needed to get these communities back on track as quickly as possible.”

If you do need assistance, you can reach out to the office of any member of the state delegation for guidance.