Thursday, May 5th 2022, 3:01 pm

By: News 9

Strong storms Wednesday and heavy rains Thursday have caused thousands to lose their electricity across the state.

As of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, more than 5,800 OG&E customers (5,891) are without power.

Seminole, one of the cities hit hardest by Wednesday's storms, have more than 5,000 customers (5,058) still without power.

Earlsboro, which also had a tornado Wednesday, currently has 264 customers without power.

For the latest information on OG&E outages, click here.

This is a developing story.