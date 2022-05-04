Family, OU Community Remember 3 OU Meteorology Students Killed While Storm Chasing

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 10:27 pm

Family and friends of three University of Oklahoma meteorology students are leaning on each other for support.

The students died in a crash last weekend while driving back from storm chasing in Kansas.

Those close to Nicholas Nair, Gavin Short and Drake Brooks said they lit up every room and could talk about weather for hours.

Old photos and videos bring them comfort during this difficult time.

“This is a huge hole for all of us. He just impacted so many live and he wanted to be helpful to everybody,” said Beth Short, Gavin Short’s mother.

“It’s just hard…the happiest day of his life was the day he passed away. He had gone out chasing with his friends and he saw his first tornado on the ground, and he called us,” said Tammy Brooks, Drake Brooks’ mother.

The three OU Meteorology students were killed on their way back from storm chasing in Kansas late Friday night.

“I loved watching Nick’s OU Nightly Briefs. He has the best personality off camera and on,” said Savannah Southword, a fellow OU Meteorology Student and friend of the three students.

“Drake was just a funny guy…he constantly had a meme for any situation,” said Gwyneth Glanton, another friend and OU Meteorology Student.

“Gavin was probably the smartest person I will ever meet in my whole life. He was so smart but so willing to help you with anything, literally anything,” said Emily Hunt, an OU Meteorology Student and friend who had several classes with Short.

His family said Short had a passion to help others and keep everyone weather aware.

“We’re just the people that were lucky enough to be his parents. It’s such a tribute to him in his nature to never ask other people for things instead it was all about what do you need and how can I help you,” said his mother Beth Short.

Nick Nair had a dream to be a broadcast meteorologist. His friend Mara Davis said he was happiest at the weather wall.

“He truly was the sunshine of our friend group he always knew how to make everybody smile,” said Davis.

Friends said Drake Brooks was always ready to discuss any weather system for hours.

“He was at the point where he could see every storm system all at once,” said his mother, Tammy Brooks.

Those who knew them drawing strength from one another after an unimaginable loss.

“We only lost one, but their friend group lost three. They were a tight knit group of 20 students…they love each other like they are siblings and now they are now a part of the extended family,” said Allan Short, Gavin’s Father.

The community has put together a GoFundMe to help the families with funeral expenses during this difficult time.