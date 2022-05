Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 3:42 pm

By: News 9

Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot in the arm and fled from the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Another person was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of SW 65th Street.

OCPD confirms that Webster School is on lockdown as they search for the suspect.

This is a developing story.