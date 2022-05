Saturday, April 30th 2022, 10:45 pm

By: CBS News

COVID-19 Cases Back On The Rise Across The Nation

Many Americans have put the pandemic in the past, but several states are seeing a rise in infections for the first time since January's Omicron surge.

Health experts say its vaccine and boosters that are helping people stay out of hospitals and not become patients.

CBS News's Lilia Luciano has more from Los Angeles.