OCPD: Female Pedestrian Treated For Broken Leg After SW OKC Hit & Run

Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a hit and run in SW OKC near 63rd and Western where officers report a person was hit by a car.
Officers have the northbound lanes of Western closed as the scene evolves.
Police said a woman was crossing the road when the vehicle hit her and fled the scene.
The female pedestrian is being treated for a broken leg at OU Medical.
