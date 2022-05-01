OCPD: Female Pedestrian Treated For Broken Leg After SW OKC Hit & Run

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 10:52 pm

By: News 9

Police Say 1 Person Was Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a hit and run in SW OKC near 63rd and Western where officers report a person was hit by a car.

Officers have the northbound lanes of Western closed as the scene evolves.

Police said a woman was crossing the road when the vehicle hit her and fled the scene.

The female pedestrian is being treated for a broken leg at OU Medical.

