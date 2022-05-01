Norman Weather Community Pays Tribute To OU Students With Balloon Launch

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 9:43 am

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman is paying tribute to the three University of Oklahoma students killed in a crash near the Kansas border Friday night.

The NWS shared photos and a video releasing a weather balloon instrument into the sky with the names of the students written on it in dedication.

The College of Atmospheric and Geographic Science at the University of Oklahoma also released a statement on the deadly crash.

Earlier today, the OU School of Meteorology received devastating news that three of our students were involved in a fatal car crash last night. We have spent the past several hours working to confirm the information, all in the hopes that what we learned early today was false. We have since learned that the reports we received were accurate, and university officials are in communication with the families.

We are deeply saddened and our sincerest condolences go out to all affected families and friends. This news comes at a time in the semester when we are diligently preparing for the close of our studies and celebrating our graduates. Our leadership and faculty stand ready to support each of our community members in the days, weeks, and months ahead as we all grieve this unthinkable heartbreak. Please remember that the University Counseling Center is available to provide support for those in need. We encourage you to seek that help if needed.

Our community in Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family. Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those most impacted, and providing them with privacy.