OU Students Killed In Crash Were In Meteorology School

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 6:37 pm

By: News 9

The three men killed in a collision Friday night were University of Oklahoma meteorology students, according to OU Nightly.

The collision happened along Interstate 35 near the Oklahoma-Kansas border in Kay County.

The men were identified as 22-year-old Drake Brooks, 20-year-old Nicholas Nair and 19-year-old Gavin Short.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the vehicle, driven by Nair, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 when it hydroplaned and departed the roadway to its right.

The vehicle was able to get back on the roadway, but OHP said the vehicle became disabled and began to block the outside lane.

A semi truck, which was also traveling southbound, then struck the vehicle. Brooks, Nair and Short were pinned for nearly five and a half hours before Tonkawa first responders extricated them.

The driver of the semi truck was transported to a Blackwell hospital where he was later treated and released.

OU Nightly, a student produced and student ran newscast out of Gaylord College at OU, released a statement on social media.

If you want to contribute to the official GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story.



