Family Fun & Local Art Highlight Steamroller Festival In Deep Deuce

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 6:17 pm

The Steamroller Festival is a family fun event that was started in 2013 and has grown every year.

“It grew last year to where we closed off third street from EK Gaylord to Oklahoma [Ave],” said Laura Warriner, founder and creative director for ARTSPACE at Untitled.

The Deep Deuce event is sponsored by ARTSPACE at Untitled and will feature designs by local artists.

“Students that have just now graduated that are starting their careers, we also have our high school students. They’re going to get to see probably around 250 relief large scale prints,” said AnaVittoria Conner-Pickett, director of education and programming for ARTSPACE at Untitled.

Artwork will be numbered and on display for potential buyers. They can have it printed on site by a huge steam roller.

“We roll that over these blocks and transfer the ink that we have inked them to some sort of material,” said Warriner.

Materials like wood or fabric for sewing or just decoration are used for printing, with plenty of designs to choose from.

“We have something like maybe 60 outside artists and 106 I believe of our mentorship kids will all be here printing,” said Warriner.

There will also be food trucks, bands, as well as other vendors.

“We have I think around 50 vendors that are going to be selling all sorts of stuff, vintage clothing, soap, artwork, paintings, prints, t-shirts, you know all sorts of stuff,” said Conner-Pickett.

There will also be a kid’s tent where kids can design their own t-shirt and have it printed.

“Rumble from the Thunder come up to the steamroller at 5 p.m. and he’s actually going to drive the steam roller,” said Conner-Pickett.

The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Deep Deuce.

The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Deep Deuce.




