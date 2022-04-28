Norman Animal Welfare Seeking Help From Community And City Amidst Struggles

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 8:06 am

Norman Animal Welfare is asking for help from the community and the city of Norman.

They have some major concerns about their building’s AC unit, and they need some new machines and are also looking to fill two staffing positions.

One of the concerns is ventilation in some of the rooms.

Rebecca Bean, of the Norman Animal Welfare Oversight Committee, says they asked the city council for new AC units earlier this year, new ventilation machines and two new staffing positions.

Last week, they found out those requests were denied.

"We can and should fulfill the needs of this community...It’s a critical need and we believe the shelter management when they say these are things they need to make the shelter successful," said Bean.

In a letter to city council Bean said,

"At our February 2022 meeting, our committee voted unanimously to support two staff positions and two capital improvements that were requested by shelter management. These requests from the shelter include an Adoption Coordinator, an Animal Welfare Technician, a fix for the HVAC situation and a new anesthesia machine. We were shocked to find out that none of these much-needed requests made it into this budget."

She also said in 2017 a consulting firm evaluated the shelter and noticed it was understaffed,

"The recommendation was to hire more staff or look into turning over the management of the shelter to a non-profit. So, over the last few budget cycles we’ve been successful in adding some needed help. But it’s not enough," said Bean.

On Tuesday, Bean read that letter in a city council meeting again.

Members said they would work on possibly getting the ventilation system added either to next year's budget or try to use extra revenue from this year, but nothing was set in stone.

Another struggle they are facing is that they are at capacity for dogs at the shelter.

City council member, Brandi Studley, said that she herself just adopted a pet from the shelter.

"I just want to say that I just adopted an animal from the shelter and the work that they do there is amazing. It is packed to capacity,” said Studley.

City council member Brandi Studley also noticed the ventilation issues.

"When I was in there it was hot, and it stank and it's because the ventilation is just poor, and they need help. They need the money,” Studley continued.

Bean says that most of the dogs have been there for more than 30 days. Some of them have been there for 100 days or more. Plus, right now she says they only have about eight hours a week of consistent volunteers.

"That means that these dogs, unless a volunteer comes, are not getting out of their kennels because the staff is busy all day doing adoption work, cleaning and feeding these dogs and cats," said Bean.

Councilwoman Lauren Schueler said that she did elevate the HVAC system and anesthesia machine to possible additions into the 2023 budget or to see if there is extra funding left over from this year’s budget.

Another consideration that was brought up was separating Norman Animal Welfare from Norman Police Department.

Councilmembers said that is something they may talk about at the next work session.

If you want to help the shelter out by volunteering, fostering or adopting you can learn more here.