Enid Police Arrest Man Connected With Child Homicide

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 4:16 pm

By: News 9

UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): Enid police have identified the victim of a homicide in Enid.

The victim has been identified as 2-year-old Caliyah J. Guyton.

Both Geiger and the victim's family were guests at the hotel.

UPDATE (10:22 a.m.): Enid police said they have arrested a man in connection with a child homicide.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Michael Geiger.

Geiger was arrested just after 9 a.m. Thursday. He is currently being interviewed by authorities.

Below is the original story.

Enid police are investigating a child homicide that happened at the OYO Hotel Thursday morning in Enid.

According to authorities, this happened in the 2800 block of South Van Buren.

Authorities are advising to stay away from the area at this time.

The person of interest in the case has been identified as Michael S. Geiger, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.