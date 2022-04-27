Norman Victim Of Wi-Fi Hacking Warns Others To Take Precautions

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 6:20 pm

A Norman woman who does not want to be identified said several devices in her home have been hacked.

“You've gone through thousands of dollars of phones my husband's had to buy now you're taking our colored TVs, our smart TVs, our security system and every time I get a phone it's him,” she said.

She said she doesn't feel comfortable using any Wi-Fi connected device in her home. She said that's because someone's been hacking into her network for months.

“He'll leave me notes. It said something about if I don't turn something on for him, he'll block me out of my phone,” she said.

She said she doesn't feel safe and she's placed tape over several devices in her home. She said her family didn't believe her until her daughter saw it firsthand when a man answered when she tried calling her mother.

“I asked him, ‘why are you on my mom's phone, why are you harassing her, and he just shook his head,’” she said.

Her daughter was able to screenshot the photo. A tech expert said this is becoming common.

“We've had a two-year incubation cycle where people sat at home being bored and found mischievous things to do. Like some people learned how to bake and some people learned how to hack,” Rule said.

Rule with RNT Professional Services recommends people change their passwords once a month and look into resources to secure their devices like a virtual private network.

“If you're using open Wi-Fi without a VPN, it's like sending a postcard with your credit card information through the open mail,” Rule said.

The woman filed a police report with Norman PD who are looking into her case.



