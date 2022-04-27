SCOTUS To Hear Case Of Oklahoma V. Castro-Huerta

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 8:13 am

Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Attorney General John O’Connor will be in Washington, D.C. Wednesday as the U.S. Supreme Court begins its latest hearing under the McGirt ruling.

Tribal jurisdiction is at the center of the case.

Related Story: Cherokee Nation Attorney General Discusses McGirt Ruling's Impact On Tribes

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear the case of Oklahoma vs. Castro-Huerta.

The decision could impact the McGirt ruling.

McGirt gives jurisdiction on thousands of criminal cases to tribal and federal courts, taking that authority away from local, county and state courts.

As a result, members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation are asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding to help the state’s tribes cover new legal costs.

Related Story: State Congressional Delegation Members Seek Additional Funding Following McGirt Decision

Victor Castro-Huerta is a non-native, who was convicted in an Oklahoma Court of neglecting his 5-year-old stepdaughter, who is Native American.

After McGirt, the conviction was thrown out and now jurisdiction of who can prosecute him is in question.

"It’s breath-taking that the governor has gone to the Supreme Court, asking it to turn back on the United State’s promise to Indian tribes. That’s not a 21st century view of state tribal relations or United States tribal relations,” said Chief Chuck Hoskin of the Cherokee Nation.

A statement from the governor's office said in part,

“Gov. Stitt believes that the state should be able to protect all Oklahomans, regardless of race, and no criminal should go unpunished."

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to declare its ruling this summer.

You can listen to the Supreme Court arguments live Wednesday by clicking here.