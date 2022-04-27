Minors Charged In Moore Deadly Shooting, Prosecutors Seek Life In Prison

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 9:07 pm

The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office charged a third suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that killed an 18-year-old earlier this month.

Prosecutors wrote in charging documents they will seek life imprisonment without parole for all three suspects, who are minors.

Court records show prosecutors charged Austin Schumann, 17, on Tuesday with first-degree murder. Suspects Julian Perez and Valentin Chavez, both 15, were arrested and charged earlier this month.

All three are suspected of committing a robbery which resulted in the death of Raul Andres Fraire-Valdonvinos.

According to probable cause affidavits by Moore Police, detectives said the department responded to a car crash on April 3 and found Fraire-Valdonvinos in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

Detectives said Perez, Chavez and Schumann planned to rob Fraire-Valdonvinos using a gun. Marijuana was found scattered inside the car.

A witness told police that after the shooting, Perez returned to a nearby home “holding a pistol” and “stated he had just shot someone,” according to the affidavits.

“All three of the individuals charged were essentially present at the time of the incident at which the victim sustained a gunshot wound,” Moore PD Lt. Kyle Johnson said. “We have 15-year-olds involved in a heinous crime where everyone loses.”

The three suspects are in custody on bonds of $1 million each. The three have yet to plead to the charge of first-degree murder.



