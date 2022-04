Saturday, April 23rd 2022, 6:18 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) said it is investigating a shooting on the SW side of the city where a victim was shot multiple times in the legs on Saturday.

Police said the shooting took place near SW 59th and S. Western Ave. this afternoon.

The victim is expected to survive.

No word on any suspect at this time. Authorities are working to gather descriptions.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.