Oklahoma City Brewery Releases ‘Sun-Brewed’ Beer For Earth Day 

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 10:24 pm

Oklahoma City-based brewery Vanessa House Beer Company is releasing its first batch of a solar-powered brew at its Earth Day celebration Friday evening.

The beer is an IPA called Always Sunny In Rad City and is a product of solar panels installed at the business in Oct. 2021, according to partnering solar energy company EightTwenty.

Andrew Carrales, a co-owner of the brewery, said more than 75% of the business is powered by solar.

“Craft brewers are always looking to be as sustainable and conscious of the world around them,” Carrales said. “It’s a thing on the roof, you know, it’s not something you might see, but it is a way that we think is very conscious of our community and a way to give back.”

He said Vanessa House could eventually save money by selling energy back to providers.

The company behind the solar panel, EightTwenty, is an Oklahoma City based business dedicated to installing solar panels in residential and commercial buildings.

EightTwenty cofounder Tony Capucille said a common misconception of solar energy is that it cannot power entire businesses.

“These roofs on one-story, two-story, three-story businesses, often times really big, they can produce a lot if not all of the energy,” Capucille said.

On Friday night, the brewery hosted multiple pop-ups promoting sustainability in Oklahoma as well as live music.

“Every beer will be solar powered from here on out,” Carrales said.







