Thursday, April 21st 2022, 5:38 am

By: News 9

A wrong-way driver is now in custody after leading state troopers and Del City police on and overnight chase.

Authorities say it started around 1 a.m. on Thursday near I-240 and Eastern. According to police the pursuit ended at a home near Southeast 44th and South Bryant where the suspect tried to get out and run away.

Police say the driver was arrested without injury.

Officers hove not yet identified the individual involved.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.