OTA To Release Property Payment Information Regarding Past Expansions

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 10:28 am

In a change of events, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is now going to release how much each owner will receive when the agency buys their land.

One of the top concerns from property owners in Cleveland County that oppose the proposed turnpike expansion is losing homes and property value.

According to the Norman Transcript, OTA spent $1.24 million to purchase land in Creek and Lincoln County for previous projects.

Initially, the authority claimed the payout was closer to $1.95 million.

The Oklahoma Open Records Act is forcing the OTA to release payment information.

Oklahomans will know how much each acre is going for, so that no one's deal is better than another.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is holding another public meeting Thursday on the proposed expansion project in Cleveland County.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Moore Library.

While there has been a lot of push back, OTA says their set plans likely will not change.