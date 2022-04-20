Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 9:20 pm

OKC Investigators Arrest 2 People In Connection With String Of Arsons

Two men accused of setting a dozen fires in Oklahoma City are now behind bars.

Investigators say the pair wreaked havoc in Southwest Oklahoma City and now will have to answer for their crimes.

According to investigators the two men started setting fires in February, and while several structures were damaged and even destroyed, no one was injured.

Now both behind bars, held in connection with fires set in a particular part of the metro.

“Our fire investigators have noticed a trend on the SW part of Oklahoma City,” said OKC Fire Cpt. Scott Douglas.

According to OKC Fire investigators the start of that trend began here, an abandoned church near Southwest 70th and Western.

Investigators began closing in on Jonathan Wise and Christopher Holden after several more fires plagued the area.

Then on April 17 police arrested the pair after witnesses saw the two men setting fire to a home near SW 52nd and Western.

“This has been a lengthy process involving stake outs, interviews, a lot of data, evidence collection that led to the arrests,” said Douglas.

According to witnesses Holden was seen running toward the fire, then away from it.

Regardless of their intentions the two will face serious consequences.

“These fires can quickly spread to other homes that could possibly be occupied by people, a lot of times these people don't think about that,” said Douglas.

The fire department has been working closely with the police on this case. Both Wise and Holden are facing charges of 2nd degree arson.



