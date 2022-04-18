Monday, April 18th 2022, 5:11 pm

Family Still Looking For Answers After Man Killed In SW OKC

A metro family is looking for answers after a man is shot and killed in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Police were called out to an apartment building, near SW 47th St and Penn Ave. The same area where 32-year-old Jose Contreras lived.

"Apparently two men became engaged in some sort of altercation," said Msgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police. "When one produced a handgun and shot the other one."

Officers say Contrares was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. Family and friends tell News 9 they never suspected anything like this.

"It just means a lot to us going through this right now, just something we still can't believe," said Mayra Contreras, his sister.

Investigators are still piecing together the evidence and trying to track down the person responsible. However, there are still more questions than answers.

"There are no arrests at this point," said Knight. "Anyone with information, the Homicide Tip-Line us the number to call, that number is 405-297-1200."

Jose' sister says he was always a friendly person and loving person and now they just want justice for what happened.

"I just won't have any peace knowing that this guy is out there," said Contreras. "I don't know if he's trying to harm us or my family and my brother didn't deserve to die this way, he was an amazing person."

There is a GoFundMe set up online to support the Contreras family.



