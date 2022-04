Saturday, April 16th 2022, 10:16 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters believe an explosion at an apartment complex was caused by a candle.

Crews were called out to the Mosaic Apartments near Southeast 46th and Sunnylane and saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs unit.

Fire crews believe the explosion was sparked by a candle that was too close to some aerosol cans.

The resident and his two kids were checked out by EMSA.