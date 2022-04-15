OSBI Investigating Swadley's BBQ Contract With Oklahoma Tourism Department

Friday, April 15th 2022, 10:49 am

By: News 9

The online publication, NonDoc, is reporting that the Oklahoma Tourism Department will be making changes to its million-dollar contract with the restaurant chain Swadley's BBQ.

Related Story: New Report To Answer Questions About Oklahoma Tourism And Recreation Department Spending

This comes after the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency released a report criticizing the department's expenses, citing the contract with Swadley's in particular.

At this time, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it is looking into whether the contract that paid for the restaurants to be placed at state parks broke the law.