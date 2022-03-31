New Report To Answer Questions About Oklahoma Tourism And Recreation Department Spending

Thursday, March 31st 2022, 9:36 am

New Report To Answer Questions About Oklahoma Tourism And Recreation Department's Spending

Happening Thursday, the state is expected to release a new report that will hopefully answer questions about money management within the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

According to a newly released State Audit, the state says it has some concerns about how the department of tourism is spending money.

On March 7th, a report from the state auditor found there aren't enough checks and balances in place to make sure taxpayer money is being spent the way it should.

"We determined that effective internal controls are not in place to ensure that all funds received at state parks with substantial physical receipts are deposited in line with GAO Standards for Internal Control."

According to a report from The Oklahoman, one of the concerns is likely a contract with a local restaurant chain.

The article states the department paid around $17 million to Swadley’s BBQ.

The article continues by stating that tourism records show monthly management fees paid to the company have ranged from around $42,000 to $94,000.

The department also had a change in compensation from the previous operators, who paid a percentage of monthly revenue to the state and received no management fees, according to The Oklahoman.

The Oklahoman also stated the Department of Tourism confirmed an internal audit of Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen operations is pending.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell's office gave a statement to The Oklahoman, saying that he takes any potential misuse of taxpayer dollars very seriously.

The Oklahoman says they expect a report from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency.