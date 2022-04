Thursday, April 14th 2022, 7:22 pm

By: News 9

Moore police have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting on April 3.

According to police, officers responded to a car crash near NW 26th St and N Santa Fe Ave. and discovered a person dead with a gunshot wound.

Moore investigators arrested Julian Perez on a complaint of murder in the first degree. Perez has been charged by the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office.

A warrant has been issued for Valentin Chavez.

If you have any information, contact Moore police.