Cold Start Leads To Warm Highs And Sunny Skies

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 7:00 am

A cold start for Thursday morning.

Many areas have dipped into the 20s and low 30s, a late season freeze.

On Thursday afternoon, it will be beautiful with highs in the 70s and sunny skies.

Thursday night will be much warmer, with lows in the 50s and a chance for a few storms in the far northeast.

Friday will be hot and windy, with highs in the 80s and 90s as well as extreme fire danger.

A cold front will move in late Friday, bringing us a chance for storms in the east.

A few of the storms could be severe, with hail and wind being the main concerns.