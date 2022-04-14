Cold Start Leads To Warm Highs And Sunny Skies

A cold start for Thursday morning.
Many areas have dipped into the 20s and low 30s, a late season freeze.
On Thursday afternoon, it will be beautiful with highs in the 70s and sunny skies.
Thursday night will be much warmer, with lows in the 50s and a chance for a few storms in the far northeast.
Friday will be hot and windy, with highs in the 80s and 90s as well as extreme fire danger.
A cold front will move in late Friday, bringing us a chance for storms in the east.
A few of the storms could be severe, with hail and wind being the main concerns.