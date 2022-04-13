Man Attacked At OKC Hotel Dies From Injuries, Suspects In Custody

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 6:22 pm

A wheelchair bound man died this week, nearly two weeks after a violent assault. Oklahoma City police used a drone to find the victim behind a motel on the southeast side of the city.

It was just after 1 a.m. on April 2, a witness told police Marcus Moorer, 39, was violently beaten at the Plaza Inn near southeast 29th St. and I-35. The witness told officers the man's body was moved and dumped in a heavily wooded area behind the motel.

“A lot of trees,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “A ravine with water flowing through it.”

The only way to see into the brush and trees was to launch a drone, according to police officials. It allowed officers to pinpoint exactly where Moorer was and rescue him.

“Using the infrared on the device to something the naked eye can’t see. Then it will be utilized, and it was helpful this week,” said Quirk. “Aid was rendered to the victim. They were taken to a local hospital.”

While Moorer was hospitalized and on life support at OU Medical Center, investigators were able to develop information on the suspects. They arrested Christopher Canada, 46, the same weekend as the assault and then Jamie Jack, 46, several days later.

“Sadly, the victim died yesterday just after midnight,” said Quirk.

Canada and Jack are both in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center and now each face a first-degree murder complaint.

The men have not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office.



