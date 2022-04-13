OKCFD Battled Trash Fire Behind Structure Near Downtown OKC

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 6:14 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening.

The fire was located at a structure on Southwest 25th Street, just south of downtown OKC.

Officials said the fire was initially reported as a trash fire that spread to the structure.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was able to capture firefighters knocking a hole into one of the structure's roof in order to get control of the fire.

Southwest 25th Street is closed at South Shields Boulevard and South Broadway Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.