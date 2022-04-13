Grady County Commissioner To Appear In Court, Faces Felony Charges

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 8:56 am

A Grady County Commissioner charged with spying on former employees who cooperated with an OSBI investigation will appear in court Wednesday.

The preliminary hearing starts at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Grady County.

Commissioner Michael Walker is currently facing five felony charges.

These charges include two counts of unlawful use of communication, two counts of intimidation of witnesses and a conspiracy charge.

District Attorney Brian Hermanson of Kay and Noble Counties also charged Walker's assistant, Neal Locke, with three felonies related to the recordings.

According to court documents, the OSBI found Walker illegally installed cameras and audio recording devices inside the offices of office manager Janna Titler and foreman Jeff Autry.

Bret Burns, the defense attorney representing both men, tells News 9 that both the men deny guilt and the surveillance system was installed to detect and prevent theft from the county.

“To say that this video recording system was secret, or illegal is an outright false allegation. The OSBI agent in charge of this case should be ashamed of herself for getting involved in an employment termination case,” said Burns.

A group of Grady County employees say Walker fired them in December for cooperation with a law enforcement investigation into alleged embezzlement.

Walker is also charged with embezzling county funds, and that case is expected to go to trial in August.