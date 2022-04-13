Pedestrian Bridge Construction Underway On Areas Of Northwest Expressway

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 12:34 pm

By: News 9

Parts of Northwest Expressway will be closed off and on near Wilshire starting Wednesday while crews install a new pedestrian bridge.

Sections of the 121-foot bridge will be delivered to the Expressway median Wednesday morning.

Crews will begin welding and assembling them in the median.

The City of Oklahoma City says the design concept represents the area, modeled to represent classic cars from the 40s, 50s and 60s, as well as nearby airports of Wiley Post and Clarence E. Page.

The bridge will connect the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail.

The city says it's meant to provide safer passage for walkers, cyclists and runners across the Northwest Expressway.

It's a $5.3 million project paid for in part by the Better Streets, Safer City bond program.

Assembly is expected over the next few weeks.